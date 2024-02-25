Top 10 Korean Historical movies on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
The Handmaiden is a psychological thriller set in 1930s Korea, based on the novel Fingersmith.
Romance drama, Frozen Flower involves a king, his queen, and a loyal general, set in historical Korea.
Masquerade is the story of a tyrannical monarch and his body double, exploring themes of deception and masquerade.
Set in the Joseon dynasty, The King and the Clown follows two jesters who mock the king and later become court jesters.
Based on real events, The Throne tells the story of Prince Sado accused of treason against his mother.
Set in the 1980s, A Taxi Driver follows a taxi driver and a German reporter amidst political unrest in South Korea.
The Royal Tailor explores the lives of royal tailors amidst palace politics and desires.
The Book of Fish follows a scholar exiled to an island who exchanges knowledge with a fisherman, exploring ocean life.
In the 1980s, incompetent detectives investigated serial murders, joined by a smart detective from Seoul, to watch Memories of Murder.
Set in colonial South Korea, The Last Princess follows Princess Deok Hye's story amidst Japanese rule.
