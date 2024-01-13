Top 10 Korean Melodramas to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
A single mother running a bar in a small town faces societal prejudice but finds support and love from an unexpected source in When the Camellia Blooms on Netflix.
A Korean Mafia lawyer returns to his homeland after years abroad and uses his unique skills to fight against injustice. Watch Vincenzo on Netflix.
Hospital Playlist, a story of five long-time friends who are doctors navigating the ups and downs of medical careers, personal lives, and their strong bond of friendship, Netflix.
Coffee Prince follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man to work at a coffee shop run by a handsome coffee prince. On Prime Video.
Uncontrollably Fond follows a top actress and a documentary filmmaker with a painful past meet again after years apart, leading to an emotional reunion. On Zee5.
A skilled errand runner with a mysterious past takes on a job from a mysterious online client, leading him to uncover a web of secrets. Watch Healer on Viki.
Rookie King is the story of a crown prince who secretly works as a deliveryman to experience the lives of ordinary people. On YouTube.
A top actress known for her icy demeanor pretends to be a lawyer at a small firm to escape a scandal. Watch Touch Your Heart on MX Player.
A terminally ill woman makes a pact with a mysterious being who can grant wishes while facing impending doom. Watch Doom at Your Service on Netflix.
Squid Game is a classic thriller movie that is full of dramatic elements that you are guaranteed to enjoy. On Netflix.
