Top 10 Korean psychological thriller films that will keep you hooked on Netflix, Viki and more OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 10, 2024
Recalled is on Dailymotion and will keep you hooked to the screens.
The Call follows the story of a girl who receives calls from her mother. On Netflix.
Forgotten is about a boy who is kidnapped and you can watch on Netflix.
The Vanished is about a husband who is framed for his wife's murder. Check it out on Apple TV.
Lucid Dream available to watch on Netflix is the story of a journalist who tries to solve the case of his missing son.
Midnight stars Wi Ha Jun and Jin Ki-joo in lead roles. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Parasite is about a family who start working in the same rich household. Stream on Netflix.
The Witch Part 1- The Subversion streaming on Prime Video is about a young girl living with her adoptive parents.
Savaha The Sixth Finger stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Jeong-min and more. Watch on Netflix.
Burning on Prime Video is about the story of an author and a childhood friend.
