Top 10 Korean psychological thriller films that will keep you hooked on Netflix, Viki and more OTT platforms

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2024

Recalled is on Dailymotion and will keep you hooked to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Call follows the story of a girl who receives calls from her mother. On Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forgotten is about a boy who is kidnapped and you can watch on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vanished is about a husband who is framed for his wife's murder. Check it out on Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucid Dream available to watch on Netflix is the story of a journalist who tries to solve the case of his missing son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Midnight stars Wi Ha Jun and Jin Ki-joo in lead roles. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasite is about a family who start working in the same rich household. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witch Part 1- The Subversion streaming on Prime Video is about a young girl living with her adoptive parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Savaha The Sixth Finger stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Jeong-min and more. Watch on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Burning on Prime Video is about the story of an author and a childhood friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa, Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The most iconic characters on TV

 

 Find Out More