Top 10 Korean psychological thriller movies that on OTT will leave you in cold sweat
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Savaha The Sixth Finger is one of the most edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller movies which you can watch on Netflix.
Savaha is laced with occult mystery. It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Jeong-min and more.
Parasite is an internationally acclaimed movie by Bong Joon-Ho. It follows the story of a family who start working in the same rich household.
The whole family soon starts living a parasitic life. Watch it on Netflix.
The Vanished is a husband who is framed for his wife's murder. The body goes missing. It is quite twisted. There's a Bollywood remake too. Check it out on Apple TV.
Burning follows the story of an author and a childhood friend. The latter introduces a young man who has dark hobbies. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
The Witch Part 1- The Subversion follows the story of a young girl living with her adoptive parents. She has special powers and some people are on her hunt. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Lucid Dream follows the story of a journalist who resorts to lucid dream techniques to solve the case of his missing son. Check it out on Netflix.
The Call follows the story of a girl who receives calls from her mother, 20 years apart. Check it out on Netflix.
Forgotten is about a boy who is kidnapped and returned after 19 days. But all is not what it seems. Check it out on Netflix.
Midnight stars Wi Ha Jun and Jin Ki-joo in lead roles. A serial killer comes across a deaf and mute mother-daughter duo and decides to play a little game. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Recalled is on Dailymotion. It follows the story of a woman who meets with an accident and starts seeing future.
