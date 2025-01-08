Top 10 Korean psychological thrillers that will keep you up all night

The gripping tale revolves around Jin-seok who sets out on the journey to know the truth behind the mysterious kidnapping of his brother who returns like a new person with no memory of the past 19 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horrifying story centres on a hearing impaired woman who witnesses a murder, only to become the next target of the serial killer while her brother and mother try to protect her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2023 thriller revolves around a woman whose life turns upside-down when a mysterious, dangerous man gets the hold of her lost cell phone and tracks her every move.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Jee-woon’s directed film highlights the story of Soo-hyun, a secret services agent who sets out on the mission to find and torcher the man responsible for killing his pregnant fiancee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story follows a police officer who plans to solve the mystery behind the suspenseful outbreak in an outsider village in order to save her sick daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mind-blowing story surrounds the struggling Kim family who sees an opportunity to work in a wealthy Park family when one of the family members gets the chance to work there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gripping psychological tale centres on two women from different times who get connected with one another on a mysterious call that changes their life completely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2011 released film revolves around a caring teacher who sets out on the special mission to be the voice of hearing impaired students who are sensually abused by a religious man with a huge following in the society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Chan-wook’s directed popular film focusses on a man who has been kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 long years for no specific reason and is tasked to identify his captor after release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror mystery film centres on a monk who sets out the mission with prayers on one side and axe on the other to hunt down millennia-old spirits that possess human beings and are destroying the peace of Earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
