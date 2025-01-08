Top 10 Korean psychological thrillers that will keep you up all night

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2025

Forgotten

The gripping tale revolves around Jin-seok who sets out on the journey to know the truth behind the mysterious kidnapping of his brother who returns like a new person with no memory of the past 19 days.

Midnight

The horrifying story centres on a hearing impaired woman who witnesses a murder, only to become the next target of the serial killer while her brother and mother try to protect her.

Unlocked

The 2023 thriller revolves around a woman whose life turns upside-down when a mysterious, dangerous man gets the hold of her lost cell phone and tracks her every move.

I Saw The Devil

Kim Jee-woon’s directed film highlights the story of Soo-hyun, a secret services agent who sets out on the mission to find and torcher the man responsible for killing his pregnant fiancee.

The Wailing

The story follows a police officer who plans to solve the mystery behind the suspenseful outbreak in an outsider village in order to save her sick daughter.

Parasite

The mind-blowing story surrounds the struggling Kim family who sees an opportunity to work in a wealthy Park family when one of the family members gets the chance to work there.

Call

The gripping psychological tale centres on two women from different times who get connected with one another on a mysterious call that changes their life completely.

Silenced

The 2011 released film revolves around a caring teacher who sets out on the special mission to be the voice of hearing impaired students who are sensually abused by a religious man with a huge following in the society.

Old Boy

Park Chan-wook’s directed popular film focusses on a man who has been kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 long years for no specific reason and is tasked to identify his captor after release.

The 8th Night

The horror mystery film centres on a monk who sets out the mission with prayers on one side and axe on the other to hunt down millennia-old spirits that possess human beings and are destroying the peace of Earth.

