Top 10 Korean romance movies on Netflix for your Sunday binge

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Be With You follows a wife who miraculously returns from the dead, but with amnesia, will the love story continue?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Princess and the Matchmaker follows a princess who becomes her own matchmaker chooses her own husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

April Snow revolves around two betrayed spouses who find solace in each other leading to a secret affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet and Sour follows a long distance love distance love story that gets tested by miles and temptation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Are My Sunshine follows a farmer finding love but faces challenges that threaten his relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Girlfriend Is an Agent revolves around a nerdy boyfriend and his spy girlfriend reunite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once in a Summer is about a heartwarming quest to help a professor find his long-lost love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

20th Century Girl, a web of emotions unfolds as a curious teenager gets tangled in a love story from the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Love, My Bride revolves around a newly married couple who discovers the realities of marriage as they navigate through challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finding Mr. Destiny is a heartwarming story about second chances where a man aims to reunite people with their first love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 drool-worthy pics of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla in bodycon dresses

 

 Find Out More