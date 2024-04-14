Top 10 Korean romance movies on Netflix for your Sunday binge
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Be With You follows a wife who miraculously returns from the dead, but with amnesia, will the love story continue?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Princess and the Matchmaker follows a princess who becomes her own matchmaker chooses her own husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
April Snow revolves around two betrayed spouses who find solace in each other leading to a secret affair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet and Sour follows a long distance love distance love story that gets tested by miles and temptation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You Are My Sunshine follows a farmer finding love but faces challenges that threaten his relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Girlfriend Is an Agent revolves around a nerdy boyfriend and his spy girlfriend reunite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once in a Summer is about a heartwarming quest to help a professor find his long-lost love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
20th Century Girl, a web of emotions unfolds as a curious teenager gets tangled in a love story from the past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Love, My Bride revolves around a newly married couple who discovers the realities of marriage as they navigate through challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Finding Mr. Destiny is a heartwarming story about second chances where a man aims to reunite people with their first love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 drool-worthy pics of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla in bodycon dresses
Find Out More