Top 10 Korean survival dramas that will give you chills to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2024
Squid Game on Netflix is one of the best survival K-dramas. Contestants enter a game to earn money but only one of them survives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about high-school children tries to protect themselves from zombie attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home on Netflix is about a group of people trying to survive as humans turn into monsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Train to Busan is a chilling K-drama about people stuck on a train amidst a zombie attack. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound is on Netflix. It is an interesting Korean drama that dwells in the space of fantasy and survival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom is a weird tale of a mysterious plague taking over the kingdom and prince crown is the only saviour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dark Hole is on Viki and MX Player. A black smoke turns humans into bizarre creatures. It is war for survival for those who are not affected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
D-day on Viki is about doctors helping people to survive post an earthquake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
#Alive is on Netflix. It is about a boy who locks himself up to survive from a virus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Duty After School is on Viki. South Korean military has to fight against aliens in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Silence 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Top 10 suspenseful web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Find Out More