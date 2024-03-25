Top 10 Korean survival dramas that will give you chills to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Squid Game on Netflix is one of the best survival K-dramas. Contestants enter a game to earn money but only one of them survives.

All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about high-school children tries to protect themselves from zombie attack.

Sweet Home on Netflix is about a group of people trying to survive as humans turn into monsters.

Train to Busan is a chilling K-drama about people stuck on a train amidst a zombie attack. It is on Prime Video.

Hellbound is on Netflix. It is an interesting Korean drama that dwells in the space of fantasy and survival.

Kingdom is a weird tale of a mysterious plague taking over the kingdom and prince crown is the only saviour.

Dark Hole is on Viki and MX Player. A black smoke turns humans into bizarre creatures. It is war for survival for those who are not affected.

D-day on Viki is about doctors helping people to survive post an earthquake.

#Alive is on Netflix. It is about a boy who locks himself up to survive from a virus.

Duty After School is on Viki. South Korean military has to fight against aliens in this one.

