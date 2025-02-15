Top 10 Korean thrillers that will keep you hooked!

Mind blowing thriller korean dramas to add in your watching list!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Sweet home - People stuck in a building, escaping monstrous attacks.

Stranger from hell - A man moves into a dorm, not knowing the dark secrets of the residents.

Mouse - A rookie policeman encounters a psychopath serial killer.

All of us are dead - A zombie apocalypse arises in a high school.

Mask girl - An insecure office worker becomes a masked internet personality!

My name - A young woman who joins a criminal gang to take revenge for her father's death.

Happiness - People in a high-rise building navigate through a zombie apocalypse.

Flower of Evil - A detective's wife uncovers her husband's dark secrets.

Vagabond - A man uncovers the truth of a mystery plane crash after his nephew's death.

The penthouse - A woman entering a luxury apartment building for Korean elites.

Vincenzo - A crime thriller, where a mafia lawyer uncovers the secret of massive gold hidden in a building basement.

