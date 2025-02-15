Top 10 Korean thrillers that will keep you hooked!
Mind blowing thriller korean dramas to add in your watching list!
Vidhi
| Feb 15, 2025
Sweet home - People stuck in a building, escaping monstrous attacks.
Stranger from hell - A man moves into a dorm, not knowing the dark secrets of the residents.
Mouse - A rookie policeman encounters a psychopath serial killer.
All of us are dead - A zombie apocalypse arises in a high school.
Mask girl - An insecure office worker becomes a masked internet personality!
My name - A young woman who joins a criminal gang to take revenge for her father's death.
Happiness - People in a high-rise building navigate through a zombie apocalypse.
Flower of Evil - A detective's wife uncovers her husband's dark secrets.
Vagabond - A man uncovers the truth of a mystery plane crash after his nephew's death.
The penthouse - A woman entering a luxury apartment building for Korean elites.
Vincenzo - A crime thriller, where a mafia lawyer uncovers the secret of massive gold hidden in a building basement.
