Top 10 lesser-known but must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT
| Apr 20, 2024
Aavasavyuham is a thriller where Joy arrives in Puthuvype with mysterious connections to nature, intriguing the locals. On Sony Liv.
Home is a drama focusing on a father’s efforts to become tech-savvy and reconnect with his sons who are engrossed in technology. On Prime Video.
Bannerghatta, an adventure-crime drama where Ashiq discovers his sister is in danger while away for a job interview. On Prime Video.
C U Soon is about a software engineer in Kerala searching for his missing cousin's fiancée after finding her video-based suicide note. On Prime Video.
Joyful Mystery is a drama centered on a couple in Kerala discussing their future and handling potential changes during a suspected pregnancy. On YouTube.
12th Man, a bachelor party turns chaotic due to a phone call and a death, prompting a cop to solve the mystery. On Hotstar.
Iratta is a thriller where a cop's death initiates an investigation into the connection between him and his troubled past. On Netflix.
Ela Veezha Poonchira follows two police officers investigating the mystery of a woman's scattered body parts. On Prime Video.
Nayattu is about three police officers on the run after facing backlash for the unlawful arrest and torture of a civilian. On Netflix.
Jana Gana Mana, a college professor's murder sparks student unrest, leading to a cop's investigation and a lawyer's pursuit of justice in court. On Netflix.
