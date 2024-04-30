Top 10 lesser-known Korean movies to watch on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Cheer Up Mr. Lee follows Chul-soo with intellectual disabilities forming an unexpected bond with his daughter on a trip.

Cart, inspired by real events, it depicts female contract employees going on strike after layoffs.

Commitment follows a North Korean assassin's son becomes an agent in South Korea to rescue his sister from a labor camp.

The Thieves revolves around Korean and local thieves join forces in Macau to steal a $20 million diamond.

26 Years is an action-packed thriller about four individuals seeking revenge for their loved ones' deaths during the Gwangju uprisings.

The 8th Night is about a monk teams up with strangers to defeat a centuries-old spirit in eight days.

Finding Mr. Destiny follows Han Ji-goon helps Seo Ji-woo find her first love but ends up falling for her himself.

Mother is a suspense/thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, revolving around a widow's quest to find her son's true killer.

The Wailing is a horror film with supernatural elements, following a policeman investigating mysterious deaths.

