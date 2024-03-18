Top 10 longest-running web series that you can watch over the week
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Breaking Bad is a 5 season long drama featuring a high school chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer. On Netflix.
Game of Thrones, a fantasy adventure featuring complex characters, and epic battles spanning through 8 seasons on Jio Cinema.
The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano's adventures of balancing his criminal empire with his family life in the 6 seasons on Jio Cinema.
Friends is a classic sitcom series, with 10 seasons all streaming on Netflix.
The Office is a mockumentary based on the life of office employees, the show has 9 seasons, available on Jio Cinema.
Medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of doctors in 17 seasons on Hotstar.
The Wire explores the interconnected lives of law enforcement, drug dealers, and residents over its 5 seasons on JioCinema.
House of Cards is a political drama following Frank Underwood through 6 seasons on Netflix.
Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series that follows a group of kids and their supernatural encounters in the 4 seasons-long show.
Money Heist follows a professor and his team as they perform a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain through 5 seasons on Netflix.
