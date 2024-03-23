Top 10 low-budget South India blockbusters that are a must-watch on OTT
Nishant
HanuMan, one of the more recent South Indian releases was made on a budget of 20 crores and collected about 350 crores. On Jio Cinema.
2018: Everyone is a Hero was made on a budget of close to 26 crores, this film grossed 177 crores at the box office. On SonyLIV.
Love Today, with a budget of just 5-6 crores, this romantic comedy collected over 57 crores in box office revenue. On Netflix.
Despite its modest budget of 16 crores, Kantara amassed a staggering collection of 398 crores. On Netflix.
Made on a budget of 15 crores, Karthikeya 2 earned close to 86.75 crores in India and over 100 crores worldwide. On Zee5.
777 Charlie, despite a minimal budget of 20 crores, the movie managed to collect 71 crores at the box office. On Jio Cinema.
Kirik Party was made on a budget of just 4 crores and crossed the 50 crores mark in collections. On Jio Cinema.
RangiTaranga, despite its low budget of 1.5 crores, RangiTaranga collected an impressive 43 crores at the box office. On Sun NXT.
Sita Ram was made on a budget of 30 crores and collected about 95 crores at the Box Office. On Prime Video.
Thiruchitrambalam was also made on a budget of 30 crores. The movie managed to collect 117 crores on the big screen. On Prime Video.
