Top 10 mafia based Indian movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video is loosely based on Haji Mastan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld on Netflix is about the rise in underworld dons in 1990s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is a story about gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix is about dealers in Gulaabgunj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur on Amazon Prime Video is a highly recommended gangster drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Lokhandwala on JioCinema is about the rise of gangster Maya Dolas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is a period drama about the rising crimes and mafias in Bombay post-Independence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Video is about a daily wage earner who smuggles red sandalwood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 starring Yash is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Telugu thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More