Top 10 mafia based Indian movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video is loosely based on Haji Mastan.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld on Netflix is about the rise in underworld dons in 1990s.
Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is a story about gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.
Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix is about dealers in Gulaabgunj.
Gangs of Wasseypur on Amazon Prime Video is a highly recommended gangster drama.
Shootout at Lokhandwala on JioCinema is about the rise of gangster Maya Dolas.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is a period drama about the rising crimes and mafias in Bombay post-Independence.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch.
Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Video is about a daily wage earner who smuggles red sandalwood.
KGF 2 starring Yash is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
