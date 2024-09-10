Top 10 Malayalam action films that have enough thrill to watch on Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 10, 2024
Kuruthi is a twisted tale revolving around a widower and a cop who shows up at his house with a criminal. Watch on Prime Video.
Kaaval revolves around two estranged friends. Due to a tragedy, one has to seek help from the other. It is on Netflix.
Lucifer is a political thriller drama with lots of high-octane action scenes. Watch on Prime Video.
Abraham Ozler is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a cop solving a mysterious case about a serial killer.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is on Zee5. A cop arrests his brother in a murder case and then strives hard to prove his innocence.
Kaapa is on Netflix is an action thriller about a man trying to prove his wife's innocence when her name appears on criminal list.
Varathan on Disney+Hotstar is about a couple who returns from Dubai but face a nightmare at a family estate in Kerala.
Padavettu is on Netflix. It is about a man going against the political bullies to save his village.
Salute on SonyLiv is a crime thriller. It is about a police officer revisiting an old case.
Christopher on Amazon Prime Video is an action thriller about an IPS officer who takes it upon himself to bring justice and kill criminals.
