Top 10 Malayalam action films to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Action Hero Biju on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young police officer and his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mikhael on Prime Video is a perfect film that teaches value of family relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pulimurugan on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a hunter’s quest to protect his village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kammaati Paddam on Disney+ Hotstar is about how industrialization in Kochi changed lives of the people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaduva on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a young rubber planter who lands in prison.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucifer on Prime Video is a story about political godfather who dies and how leaders fight for his place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aaraattu on Prime Video is about an influential goon stepping into an illegal work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abrahaminte Santhathikal on Zee5 is a story about an honest police officer’s brother who gets arrested for false murder charges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is based on true incidents about a man who gets involved in the world of crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranam on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Find Out More