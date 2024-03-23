Top 10 Malayalam action films to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Mar 23, 2024

Action Hero Biju on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young police officer and his life.

Mikhael on Prime Video is a perfect film that teaches value of family relationships.

Pulimurugan on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a hunter’s quest to protect his village.

Kammaati Paddam on Disney+ Hotstar is about how industrialization in Kochi changed lives of the people.

Kaduva on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a young rubber planter who lands in prison.

Lucifer on Prime Video is a story about political godfather who dies and how leaders fight for his place.

Aaraattu on Prime Video is about an influential goon stepping into an illegal work.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal on Zee5 is a story about an honest police officer’s brother who gets arrested for false murder charges.

Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is based on true incidents about a man who gets involved in the world of crime.

Ranam on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you glued to the screens.

