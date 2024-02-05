Top 10 Malayalam action thrillers on Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Drishyam is a classic action thriller revolving around a common man protecting his family from an accidental crime. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Memories involve a suspenseful crime thriller with a troubled police officer investigating murders. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucifer is an Intense political drama featuring Mohanlal, exploring power struggles and conspiracy. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kali is a high-octane action thriller unfolding during a couple's road trip. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uyare involves intense elements, portraying a woman's journey to justice after a traumatic incident. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikramadithyan, a coming-of-age action drama intertwining with friendship, rivalry, and redemption. On Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ezra is a supernatural action thriller with horror and mystery elements centered around an antique box. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Police is a gripping investigative thriller movie with a police officer solving a murder mystery amid memory loss. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuruthi is a thriller unfolding in a single night, focusing on a police officer and an accused murderer during a lockdown. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Father is an action-packed family thriller featuring Mammootty as a father seeking justice for his daughter. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 richest Indian movie directors
Find Out More