Top 10 Malayalam action thrillers on Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Drishyam is a classic action thriller revolving around a common man protecting his family from an accidental crime. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Memories involve a suspenseful crime thriller with a troubled police officer investigating murders. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Lucifer is an Intense political drama featuring Mohanlal, exploring power struggles and conspiracy. On Prime Video.

Kali is a high-octane action thriller unfolding during a couple's road trip. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Uyare involves intense elements, portraying a woman's journey to justice after a traumatic incident. On Netflix.

Vikramadithyan, a coming-of-age action drama intertwining with friendship, rivalry, and redemption. On Prime Video

Ezra is a supernatural action thriller with horror and mystery elements centered around an antique box. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Police is a gripping investigative thriller movie with a police officer solving a murder mystery amid memory loss. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Kuruthi is a thriller unfolding in a single night, focusing on a police officer and an accused murderer during a lockdown. On Prime Video.

The Great Father is an action-packed family thriller featuring Mammootty as a father seeking justice for his daughter. On Zee5.

