Top 10 Malayalam action thrillers that will keep you hooked on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 21, 2024
Kaduva is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a man who seeks revenge from the police officer who tortured his family.
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum is on Amazon Prime Video. It is an action thriller about a Police officer and a retired havildar.
Christopher has Mammootty as an IPS officer who has his ways to bring justice. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaapa is an high-octane action thriller with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. It is all about gang wars. Watch it on Netflix.
King of Kotha is an action thriller with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The movie will keep you at the edge of your seat. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Big Brother is about an ex-convict having to deal with a drug lord. Watch it on Prime Video.
Padavettu is on Netflix. Directed by Liju Krishna, the action thriller has major twist of politics.
Antony is on Aha. The movie stars Joju George as a mighty and undefeatable gangster. It is high on violence and thrill.
kannur-squad 4
Bheeshma Parvam is about family rivalry. When the third son of the family takes over the business, jealous family members plan to bring him down. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
