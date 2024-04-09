Top 10 Malayalam crime thrillers with mind-spinning stories to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Iratta is twins who are in police. One of them dies when on duty and other unveils the mystery behind his death that changes his life forever. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oppam on Disney+Hotstar is about a blind man trying to keep a girl safe from a convict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joseph is on Prime Video. The intriguing Malayalam crime thriller has an IMDb rating of 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ela Veezha Poonchira is on Prime Video. Brutal murder of a woman send two police officers of a small town in chase hunt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7th Day is on Disney+Hotstar. Prithviraj Sukumaran's neo-noir crime thriller. It is about an officer who solves a twisted case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettah is on Prime Video. Two police officers are in a middle of a weird case of a missing actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathiraa is on Prime Video. A consulting criminologist teams up with the cops to solve the mystery behind a brutal serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix has the most twisted story revolving around the death of a professor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty One Gms is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a man who investigates serial murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Villain is on JioCinema. On his last day of work, an AGDP is tasked solve the mystery behind three murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi web series with suspense, thrills and intensity on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More