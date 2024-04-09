Top 10 Malayalam crime thrillers with mind-spinning stories to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 09, 2024
Iratta is twins who are in police. One of them dies when on duty and other unveils the mystery behind his death that changes his life forever. It is on Netflix.
Oppam on Disney+Hotstar is about a blind man trying to keep a girl safe from a convict.
Joseph is on Prime Video. The intriguing Malayalam crime thriller has an IMDb rating of 8.
Ela Veezha Poonchira is on Prime Video. Brutal murder of a woman send two police officers of a small town in chase hunt.
7th Day is on Disney+Hotstar. Prithviraj Sukumaran's neo-noir crime thriller. It is about an officer who solves a twisted case.
Vettah is on Prime Video. Two police officers are in a middle of a weird case of a missing actress.
Anjaam Pathiraa is on Prime Video. A consulting criminologist teams up with the cops to solve the mystery behind a brutal serial killer.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix has the most twisted story revolving around the death of a professor.
Twenty One Gms is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a man who investigates serial murder case.
Villain is on JioCinema. On his last day of work, an AGDP is tasked solve the mystery behind three murders.
