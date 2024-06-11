Top 10 Malayalam films in OTT for non-malayali viewers
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Bramayugam: An eerie thriller exploring the secrets of a village tormented by ghosts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta: A gripping crime thriller centered on the examination of a well-known homicide case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joji: An eerie comedy based on Shakespeare's "Macbeth," set in a modern Kerala home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The bizarre drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam examines how dreams and reality can blend together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys: A sentimental drama about old friends getting back together and strengthening their friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights is the endearing tale of four brothers figuring out relationships and life in the charming town of Kumbalangi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kooman: An engrossing story about the hardships and victories of an underdog.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A compelling action-drama, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, centers on the fierce rivalry between a police officer and a retired army havildar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyderabad is the setting of the Malayalam movie Premalu, which translates to "love" in Telugu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The life of a young man named Wazim is followed in Thallumaala. The fights in the movie are its main focus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Zaheer Iqbal: Know all about Sonakshi Sinha's soon-to-be dulha
Find Out More