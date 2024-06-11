Top 10 Malayalam films in OTT for non-malayali viewers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Bramayugam: An eerie thriller exploring the secrets of a village tormented by ghosts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iratta: A gripping crime thriller centered on the examination of a well-known homicide case.

Joji: An eerie comedy based on Shakespeare's "Macbeth," set in a modern Kerala home.

The bizarre drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam examines how dreams and reality can blend together.

Manjummel Boys: A sentimental drama about old friends getting back together and strengthening their friendship.

Kumbalangi Nights is the endearing tale of four brothers figuring out relationships and life in the charming town of Kumbalangi.

Kooman: An engrossing story about the hardships and victories of an underdog.

A compelling action-drama, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, centers on the fierce rivalry between a police officer and a retired army havildar.

Hyderabad is the setting of the Malayalam movie Premalu, which translates to "love" in Telugu.

The life of a young man named Wazim is followed in Thallumaala. The fights in the movie are its main focus.

