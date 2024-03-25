Top 10 Malayalam horror films to watch on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 25, 2024
Romancham on Disney Plus Hotstar is a perfect comedy-horror film to watch.
Manichitrathazhu is about a woman dealing with bipolar disorder. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Ezra on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a newlywed couple who moves into an old house.
Priest on YouTube showcases series of paranormal occurrences in a small village.
Oppam is a story of a blind man who witnesses a murder. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Aanandabhairavi on YouTube is a story about a young man's quest for a painting.
Pretham on YouTube is a story of group of friends who start a business deal.
Bhargavi Nilayam on YouTube is a classic cult horror film that will surely give you sleepless nights.
Zachariayude Garbhinikal on Prime Video is about a gynecologist and how her life changes.
My Dear Kuttichathan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a young boy who befriends a friendly ghost.
