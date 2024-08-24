Top 10 Malayalam love stories to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 24, 2024
Kappela on Netflix is about a girl who falls for a rickshaw driver.
Premalu can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Premam on Prime Video is a coming of age tale.
Bangalore Days on Disney Plus Hotstar is about three cousins.
Hridayam on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a man who falls for bad habits.
Oru Adaar Love streaming on JioCinema is about young love.
Love Action Drama stars Nayanthara in main role. Watch on Hotstar.
Thattathin Marayathu on Prime Video is a love story across religious differences.
Charlie on Prime Video is about Charlie and his impact on others.
Pranayam showcases the complexities of love. Watch on Hotstar.
