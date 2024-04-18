Top 10 Malayalam movies available on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 18, 2024
2018 will leave you emotional, watch it on SonyLiv.
Premam streaming on Netflix is irected by Alphonse Puthren.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram stars Fahadh Faasil in main role. Available to watch on Netflix.
Ustad Hotel on Netflix is a heartwarming tale which stars Dulquer Salmaan in lea role.
Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar is about the lives of three cousins.
Kumbalangi Nights streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about the lives of four brothers in a remote village.
Virus on Prime Video is based on a true story on the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala.
Iratta available to watch on Netflix is a perfect crime thriller.
Sandesham streaming on JioCinema is about station master from a small town who returns to his family.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who wants to protect his family at any cost.
