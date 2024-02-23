Top 10 Malayalam movies on Netflix that'll keep you glued to screens
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Nayattu stars Joju George and Kunchacko Boban in key roles. The movie follows the story of three policemen who go on a run after being framed by corrupt officials.
Thrishanku is a Malayalam rom-com movie starring Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben. Sethu planning to elope with Megha. Things get complicated when his sister also decides to elope too.
Sudani from Nigeria is a hearty movie which talks about the bond between a football coach and a Nigerian footballer he recruits. Their friendship is very inspiring.
Minnal Murali is a 2021 superhero movie starring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram.
It is about Jaison, a young tailor who gains superpowers after he is struck by lightning.
Iratta is a crime thriller movie starring Joju George. He plays a dual role in the movie which is about a man investigating the mysterious death of his twin policeman brother.
RDX stands for Robert, Dony and Xavier. It is about the three of them avenging the perpetrators who assaulted their family.
Varane Avashyamund is a rom-com starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana.
It is about a mother who is trying to find a groom for her daughter. Things change when a retired army officer and a young man move into their building.
Angamaly Diaries is a 2017 crime thriller movie starring Anthony Varghese in the lead role. It is considered to be one of the best Malayalam movies in a decade.
Thallumaala showcases how tables turn on an angry young man when his adversaries seek revenge on him on his wedding day. This one stars Tovino Thomas.
Jana Gana Mana features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cop investigating the death of a professor. However, he himself lands in trouble due to the case.
Why is the state trying to hush up the murder of a college professor? Find out all about it on Netflix.
