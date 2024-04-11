Top 10 Malayalam movies on OTT you must watch once in your life 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Ramji Rao Speaking, the OG of Hera Pheri can be watched on JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is a crime movie starring Anthony Varghese, Anna Ranjan and more.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days featuring Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

C U Soon is a screenlife mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Matthew and Darshana Rajendran. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal's Drishyam is quite surprising. Watch on Jiocinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a family drama starring Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil and more celebs.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manichithrathazhu the OG of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer Premam is how love changes throughout a man's life. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ustad Hotel is a 2021 movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virus is a 2019 film which talks about the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala. It is about ZEE5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Heeramandi on Netflix, 10 magnificent magnum opuses to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More