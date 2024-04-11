Top 10 Malayalam movies on OTT you must watch once in your life
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 11, 2024
Ramji Rao Speaking, the OG of Hera Pheri can be watched on JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.
Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is a crime movie starring Anthony Varghese, Anna Ranjan and more.
Bangalore Days featuring Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
C U Soon is a screenlife mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Matthew and Darshana Rajendran.
Mohanlal's Drishyam is quite surprising. Watch on Jiocinema.
Kumbalangi Nights is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a family drama starring Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil and more celebs.
Manichithrathazhu the OG of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer Premam is how love changes throughout a man's life. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Ustad Hotel is a 2021 movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Virus is a 2019 film which talks about the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala. It is about ZEE5
