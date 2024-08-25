Top 10 Malayalam movies with twisted plots to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma | Aug 25, 2024

Anjaam Pathiraa on Sun NXT will keep you captivated with their compelling storyline.

Nayattu is a story about three police officers on the run after a case. Watch on Netflix.

Forensic features Tovino Thomas in the main roles. Stream on Netflix.

C U Soon streaming on Prime Video stars Fahadh Faasil in main roles.

Ezra starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a supernatural thriller that will keep you glued to the screens.

The Great Father is about a father who wants justice for his daughter.

Ranam is a perfect intense crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. On Prime Video.

Drishyam on Prime Video is a story about a man who tries his level best to save his family.

The Priest stars Mammootty in this supernatural thriller that can be watched on Prime Video.

Memories is a psychological thriller about a cop who is haunted by his past. On Hotstar.

Thanks For Reading!

