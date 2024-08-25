Top 10 Malayalam movies with twisted plots to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 25, 2024
Anjaam Pathiraa on Sun NXT will keep you captivated with their compelling storyline.
Nayattu is a story about three police officers on the run after a case. Watch on Netflix.
Forensic features Tovino Thomas in the main roles. Stream on Netflix.
C U Soon streaming on Prime Video stars Fahadh Faasil in main roles.
Ezra starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a supernatural thriller that will keep you glued to the screens.
The Great Father is about a father who wants justice for his daughter.
Ranam is a perfect intense crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. On Prime Video.
Drishyam on Prime Video is a story about a man who tries his level best to save his family.
The Priest stars Mammootty in this supernatural thriller that can be watched on Prime Video.
Memories is a psychological thriller about a cop who is haunted by his past. On Hotstar.
