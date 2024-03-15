Top 10 Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Mumbai Police: While investigating the death of a colleague ACP, an ACP has a memory loss.
Irul: A creepy film about a couple who find themselves taking refuge in a neighboring house, only to find out that one of them is a murderer.
Vadhandhi: The Tale of Velonie: Following the murder of a pretty young girl, three diverse viewpoints on the case are expressed by a journalist, an author, and a police officer.
"Ezra" is a horror-mystery movie about a string of unexplained deaths and a haunted antique box.
"Forensic": Using a special methodology, a forensic specialist looks into a string of killings.
Unnaipol Oruvan: An undocumented case is told by a police officer.
Cold Case: A journalist and a policeman look into a possible murder.
The police are assisted in solving a string of serial homicides by a criminologist in the psychological thriller "Anjaam Pathiraa."
In the suspenseful thriller "Drishyam," a man tries to cover up a crime that several members of his family did.
"Ratsasan" is a psychological crime thriller about a police officer looking into a string of horrifying killings.
