Top 10 Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

Mumbai Police: While investigating the death of a colleague ACP, an ACP has a memory loss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irul: A creepy film about a couple who find themselves taking refuge in a neighboring house, only to find out that one of them is a murderer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vadhandhi: The Tale of Velonie: Following the murder of a pretty young girl, three diverse viewpoints on the case are expressed by a journalist, an author, and a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Ezra" is a horror-mystery movie about a string of unexplained deaths and a haunted antique box.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Forensic": Using a special methodology, a forensic specialist looks into a string of killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unnaipol Oruvan: An undocumented case is told by a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cold Case: A journalist and a policeman look into a possible murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The police are assisted in solving a string of serial homicides by a criminologist in the psychological thriller "Anjaam Pathiraa."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the suspenseful thriller "Drishyam," a man tries to cover up a crime that several members of his family did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Ratsasan" is a psychological crime thriller about a police officer looking into a string of horrifying killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What to watch on OTT today on Netflix, Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More