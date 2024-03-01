Top 10 Malayalam murder mysteries on OTT that will keep you guessing
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
CBI is one of the most popular murder investigative film series starring Mammootty. The first movies are on Disney Plus Hotstar.
CBI 5 was one of the latest instalments of the franchise. It is on Netflix.
Anjaam Pathiraa is said to be one of the most loved murder mystery thriller movies ever. It can be bought on Amazon Prime Video. It is also on Aha.
12th Man stars Mohanlal. He plays an unconventional detective who follows conversational investigation methods to solve crimes. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Drishyam franchisee starring Mohanlal follows how George Kutty saves his skin from the cop whose son was accidentally killed by his wife and daughter. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ini Utharam follows a woman who confesses to a murder and claims that the investigating officer is her accomplice. Watch it on ZEE5.
Cold Case is a mystery thriller which is investigated by two people, a cop and a journalist in their own way. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
John Luther can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a cop investigating the case of a missing teacher. But an accident puts his entire career at stake.
Joju George starrer Joseph follows the story of a retired cop who suspects something amiss after a pattern of accidents.
Joseph has a rating of 8 on IMDb. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhoothakaalam talks about a mother and son duo experiencing mysterious events after the death of a family member.
Watch Bhoothakaalam starring Shane Nigam, Revathy and others on SonyLiv.
Abraham Ozler follows a veteran cop who goes on a hunt for a serial killer after he begins working on an unsolved case. As per Jagram, Abraham Ozler will release this month on Amazon Prime Video.
