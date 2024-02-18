Top 10 Malayalam mystery thrillers to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Memories on Disney+Hotstar is about a police officer investigating series of murders committed in same pattern. He is also dealing with demise of his family members.
CBI 5 is on Netflix. Mammootty is a officer investigating serial murder case.
Forensic on Netflix has Tovino Thomas as lead. He is a medico-legal advisor trying to find a psychotic murderer.
12th Man on Disney+Hotstar. A police man is trying to find a killer who committed the crime at a party.
Twenty One Gms is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an ingenious cop trying to solve mysterious murder case in Kochi.
Kooman is a mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a strict police officer who relocates to a hilly village and series of mysterious events unfold.
Heaven on Disney+Hotstar. A police officer's friend's son gets killed and he takes it upon himself to find the killer.
Irul is about a couple getting stranded in a house with a mysterious owner. It is on Netflix.
Anjaam Pathiraa or Midnight Murders is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. It is an interesting mystery and crime thriller about a criminologist and serial killings.
Mukham on Disney+Hotstar has Mohanlal trying to find a mysterious killer who has already targeted 3 victims.
