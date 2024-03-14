Top 10 Malayalam thriller films on OTT that serve perfect dose of entertainment and thrill

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Iratta on Netflix is a shocking tale of twin brothers. An estranged twin investigates death of his brother only to know that the dead sibling has molested his niece.

Anjaam Pathiraa is on Amazon Prime Video and Aha. It is about a criminologist helping Kerala Police to nab a serial killer.

Jana Gana Mana is a twisted crime thriller that revolves around the death of a professor and its investigation. It is on Netflix.

A murder takes place at a Bachelor's party. All the guests are suspects but who is the killer? 12th Man on Disney+Hotstar is all about that.

Irul on Netflix will leave your mind boggled. A couple seeks shelter in a house after a car breakdown. Weird owner, suspense, murder and more - it has all.

Joseph is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an officer investigating a case of organ harvesting and dealing with a personal loss.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has a massive 8.1 rating on IMDb. It is about a couple whose gold chain gets stolen. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Kannur Squad is on Disney+Hostar. It is about a team of four police officers trying to solve a mysterious criminal case.

Chaaver is on SonyLiv. It is about a gang who is on a run after a political killing.

C U Soon is a nerve-chilling mystery thriller about a man who is on a hunt of his cousin's missing fiancee. Story takes a turn as a video-suicide note is recovered.

