Top 10 melodrama movies to watch just for fun on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
There is nothing more melodramatic than a Bollywood family drama. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Netflix is proof of it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has romance, action and tons of melodrama. Watch on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivah on Zee5 will leave the hardest soul in tears. It is about an orphan who suffers major burns just before her wedding. But she has a supportive partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is on Netflix. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's family drama will make you smile and cry at the same time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho is on Netflix. A dying man ensures that the lady he loves falls in love with his best friend who is already in love with her. Okay then!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trust Karan Johar when it comes to melodramas. The multi-starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is on Netflix to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Saath - Saath Hain on Netflix is about three brothers. Mother is instigated against stepson and the family drama reaches another level.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pardes is on Zee5. Prem and Nisha's love connection will leave you touched and crying.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mann on Amazon Prime Video is about strangers falling in love and planning to unite after six months. But of course, there is melodramatic twist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas on JioCinema is a tragic love story with some very emotional dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Yodha, Top 10 undercover agent movies to watch on OTT platforms
Find Out More