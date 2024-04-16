Top 10 mind-bending Bollywood titles on OTT that will leave you confused
Drishyam on Jio Cinema is a gripping tale of a man who takes desperate measures to protect his family after an unexpected crime.
Badla is a suspense-filled drama requiring audiences to piece together clues alongside the characters. On Netflix.
Mulk is a tense drama about a family trapped in a controversy, pushing viewers to question their own biases. On Zee5.
No Smoking is a surreal story about a man and his smoking addiction and the price he has to pay if he doesn’t kill the habit. On Jio Cinema.
Barot House is a mystery thriller on Zee5 about gruesome killings within a family, where the line between victims and suspects blurs.
Trapped follows a man gets locked in a high-rise apartment without food, water, or electricity, testing his resilience and viewers' nerves on Zee5.
Pink is a courtroom drama that compels viewers to question societal norms and judgments. On Hotstar.
A Wednesday is a gripping story told through the lens of a retiring police officer making viewers ponder justice and morality. On Netflix.
Newton, a satirical drama set against the backdrop of Indian elections in conflict zones, highlighting the political intrigue in India on Prime Video.
Masaan is a poignant drama on Hotstar intertwining multiple narratives that explore love, loss, and the societal constraints of the caste system.
