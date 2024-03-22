Top 10 mind bending sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
3 Body Problem is the latest release on Netflix. It is about a group of friends trying to save the planet from catastrophic events involving aliens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dune is trending on Netflix. It is a sci-fi survival drama revolving around Paul Atreides who has to conquer his fears.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is on Netflix. An ex-Nasa pilot is on a hunt of another habitable planet as dangers on earth are on the rise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Time Trap is about a professor and students getting trapped in a cave. It is by Mark Dennis and Ben Foster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Robert Pattinson plays a CIA operative who is tasked to save the world. The movie needs to be watched with great concentration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blade Runner 2049 is a sci-fi film with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. It is a sequel to the 1982 release Blade Runner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Infinite is about a man named Evan who has the key to a weapon that can destroy the world. It's not easy for him to survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bird Box Barcelona is a sci-fi horror thriller. If apocalyptic films interest you, watch this one!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inception is a mind boggling film with its lead stealing information by entering the dreams of his targets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't Look Up is about a comet approaching earth and two astronomers discover the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 web series that released in 2024 on OTT that you should binge-watch right now
Find Out More