Top 10 mind-boggling movies on OTT that you need to watch twice

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix shines in a gritty origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime set in Gotham City in the movie Joker. On JioCinema.

Quentin Tarantino's nonlinear narrative and rich dialogue in Pulp Fiction makes it rewarding for repeated viewings. On Netflix.

Interstellar is Christopher Nolan's space epic that blends science and emotion, needs multiple views for full comprehension. On Netflix.

Nolan's intricate narrative structure in Memento challenges viewers to piece together the story's puzzle. On Prime Video.

Wes Craven's meta-horror classic, Scream keeps viewers engaged with its clever twists and references. On JioCinema.

The Saw franchise's first installment hides clues and reveals that enhance subsequent viewings. On Prime Video.

Us is Jordan Peele's horror flick on societal themes inviting interpretation and analysis. On JioCinema.

Inception is another one of Nolan's mind-bending heist films that demands attention to detail. On JioCinema.

Jake Gyllenhaal's dual role explores duality and identity in Enemy prompting a second viewing from a different perspective. On Netflix.

Shutter Island follows Leonardo DiCaprio's journey from detective to patient and demands a rewatch to unravel its layers. On JioCinema.

