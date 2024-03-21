Top 10 mind numbing crime thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mar 21, 2024
Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man fighting for his dead wife.
Drishyam on Disney+Hotstar is about a comman man who can do anything to save his family.
Madaari on Zee5 stars late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in main role.
Jaane Jaan on Netflix stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in main roles.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Amazon Prime Video is about a story of a cop who investigates an murder.
Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller on YouTube about a blind man.
Badla on Netflix is a mystery thriller about a lawyer of a woman who has been accused of killing her better half.
Mardaani is an action crime thriller that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is helmed by Anurag Kashyap.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is on Zee5and stars Bobby Deol, Kajol in main roles.
