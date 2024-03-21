Top 10 mind numbing crime thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man fighting for his dead wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam on Disney+Hotstar is about a comman man who can do anything to save his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madaari on Zee5 stars late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan on Netflix stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Amazon Prime Video is about a story of a cop who investigates an murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller on YouTube about a blind man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla on Netflix is a mystery thriller about a lawyer of a woman who has been accused of killing her better half.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani is an action crime thriller that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 is helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is on Zee5and stars Bobby Deol, Kajol in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated crime sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More