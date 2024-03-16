Top 10 mini-series on OTT platforms that you can complete in a day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age drama following a chess prodigy's journey to success and self-discovery. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Behind Her Eyes is a thriller series following four interconnected characters embroiled in secrets and betrayal. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chernobyl is a harrowing dramatization of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Russia and its aftermath. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When They See Us is a portrayal of the Central Park Five's fight for justice against racial injustice. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marvel's WandaVision explores the lives of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a sitcom-inspired format. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Clickbait, a mystery-drama unraveling the mystery behind a man's abduction through multiple character perspectives. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Jones & The Six follows a band's meteoric rise and fall as explored. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Midnight Mass is a chilling mystery-horror series set on a mysterious island. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watchmen is a gritty series set in an alternate reality where masked vigilantes are outlawed. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maid is an emotional drama depicting a mother's struggles to provide for her daughter while working as a maid. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 web series on Disney+ Hotstar to binge-watch this weekend
Find Out More