Top 10 modern Bollywood thrillers on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Love Hostel follows the story of a young couple being hunted by a violent mercenary. On Zee5.
Joram is the story of a father and her daughter who are on a run to escape their past. On Prime Video.
IB71 is a movie based on the true story of the Indian Airlines Hijacking. Streaming on Disney+ Hostar.
Runway 34 is a movie based on true events of a pilot who landed a plane with his eyes closed, on Prime Video.
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is based on the story of a contract killer, Babu, and his adventures. On Zee5.
Haseen Dillruba is a suspense thriller following a wife who is suspected for the murder of her husband. On Netflix.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a movie revolving around a psychopath killer who targets film critics. On Zee5.
BellBottom, follows the quest of an undercover agent as he tries to rescue the passengers held hostage by terrorists. On Prime Video.
Kabir becomes a prime suspect as people around him start mysteriously dying, in Koi Jaane Na on Prime Video.
Hacked follows the story of a hacker who sets out to ruin the life of a girl who rejects him. On Zee5.
