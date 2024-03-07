Top 10 most chilling murder mysteries on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Por Thozhil on SonyLiv is about a rookie cop who investigates a series of murders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhura is an Amazon Prime web series that will leave you glued to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder on the Orient Express on Disney Plus Hotstar is a based on Agatha Christie's book.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Apple TV is a story about a blind man who is a witness of a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boston Strangler is a historical crime drama set in the 60s. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death on the Nile on Disney Plus Hotstar will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest rated crime thrillers to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More