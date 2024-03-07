Top 10 most chilling murder mysteries on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is on Netflix. 

Por Thozhil on SonyLiv is about a rookie cop who investigates a series of murders.

Adhura is an Amazon Prime web series that will leave you glued to the screens.

Murder on the Orient Express on Disney Plus Hotstar is a based on Agatha Christie's book.

Andhadhun on Apple TV is a story about a blind man who is a witness of a murder.

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor is on Netflix. 

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai is on Netflix.

Based on The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan is on Netflix. 

Boston Strangler is a historical crime drama set in the 60s. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Death on the Nile on Disney Plus Hotstar will keep you hooked to the screens.

