Top 10 most complicated Hindi movies and web series on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Andhadhun keeps the audience guessing with its unpredictable plot twists and questions surrounding the protagonist's blindness and intentions. On YouTube.

Tumbbad blends in mythology, horror, with themes of greed and ambition create a narrative that is both visually and intellectually complicated. On Prime Video.

Talvar, a multiple perspectives challenge for the audience to piece together the truth from conflicting viewpoints. On Hotstar.

No Smoking has symbolic storytelling presenting a surreal narrative that defies straightforward interpretation. On Zee5.

Ship of Theseus explores deep philosophical questions about identity and change through interconnected stories. On YouTube.

Gulaal portrays a narrative that features a complex examination of power and identity. On YouTube.

Wazir intertwines themes of loss and revenge with the strategic complexities of chess, creating a layered and suspenseful narrative. On Prime Video.

Sacred Games combines nonlinear storytelling with deep character arcs and themes involving crime, politics, and mysticism. On Netflix.

Paatal Lok interweaves various societal issues and personal backstories into a gritty narrative. On Jio Cinema.

Made in Heaven delves into deep societal issues through weddings, tackling complex themes like tradition, class, and gender. On Prime Video.

