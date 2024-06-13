Top 10 most complicated Hindi movies and web series on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Andhadhun keeps the audience guessing with its unpredictable plot twists and questions surrounding the protagonist's blindness and intentions. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad blends in mythology, horror, with themes of greed and ambition create a narrative that is both visually and intellectually complicated. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar, a multiple perspectives challenge for the audience to piece together the truth from conflicting viewpoints. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Smoking has symbolic storytelling presenting a surreal narrative that defies straightforward interpretation. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ship of Theseus explores deep philosophical questions about identity and change through interconnected stories. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gulaal portrays a narrative that features a complex examination of power and identity. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wazir intertwines themes of loss and revenge with the strategic complexities of chess, creating a layered and suspenseful narrative. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games combines nonlinear storytelling with deep character arcs and themes involving crime, politics, and mysticism. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok interweaves various societal issues and personal backstories into a gritty narrative. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Heaven delves into deep societal issues through weddings, tackling complex themes like tradition, class, and gender. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films where friends become lovers to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More