Top 10 most controversial Bollywood movies available on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2024

Set during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Parzania follows a Parsi family’s struggle when their young son goes missing amidst the communal violence. On Hotstar.

Hamid is the story of an eight-year-old boy in Kashmir who tries to contact Allah to bring back his missing father. On Netflix.

Escape From Taliban depicts an Indian woman’s terrifying ordeal under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and her courageous escape. On YouTube.

Qissa centers on a Sikh man who raises his fourth daughter as a son to fulfill his longing for a male heir. On Prime Video.

Tahaan follows a young boy on a quest to retrieve his beloved donkey from a moneylender. On Prime Video.

Matrubhoomi is a dystopian film highlighting the dire consequences of female infanticide and gender imbalance in a village. On YouTube.

Ugly is a dark thriller about the kidnapping of a young girl and the ensuing blame game between her father and stepfather. On Hotstar.

Layla M follows a young Dutch-Moroccan woman who becomes radicalized and joins an Islamist group. On Netflix.

The Kerala Story revolves around the true story of a Hindu woman who gets brainwashed into joining Islam. On Zee5.

