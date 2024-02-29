Top 10 most controversial movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

The Kashmir Files on ZEE5 was accused of promoting Islamophobia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dirty Picture on Disney+Hotstar was yet another controversial film due to its scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat on Prime Video faced backlash for various reasons, wuth the main being bad portryal of Queen Padmavati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 1 on Netflix also turned out to be a controversial film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK on Netflix was blamed for following religion and believing anything in the name of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajirao Mastani on JioCinema was blamed for portyaing history inaccurately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab on Prime Video glorified the use of drugs among the youth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix hurted sentiments of Rajputs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fanna on Prime Video was blamed as Aamir Khan was supporting Narmada Bachao Andolan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen on Prime Video is the story of Phoolan Devi that attracted negative attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bastar, top 9 movies that were called propaganda on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT

 

 Find Out More