Top 10 most controversial movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
The Kashmir Files on ZEE5 was accused of promoting Islamophobia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture on Disney+Hotstar was yet another controversial film due to its scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padmaavat on Prime Video faced backlash for various reasons, wuth the main being bad portryal of Queen Padmavati.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 1 on Netflix also turned out to be a controversial film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK on Netflix was blamed for following religion and believing anything in the name of the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani on JioCinema was blamed for portyaing history inaccurately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab on Prime Video glorified the use of drugs among the youth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix hurted sentiments of Rajputs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fanna on Prime Video was blamed as Aamir Khan was supporting Narmada Bachao Andolan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandit Queen on Prime Video is the story of Phoolan Devi that attracted negative attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Bastar, top 9 movies that were called propaganda on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT
Find Out More