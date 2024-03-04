Top 10 most disturbing horror movies that you can watch on Prime Video, Sony Liv and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Pari is a supernatural horror about a woman who may not be human. On Prime Video.

Bhoot is the story of demonic possession story heavily influenced by The Exorcist. On Prime Video.

Tumbbad was the first Indian film at the Venice Film Festival, it’s a mythical story with exceptional visuals. On Prime Video.

Aamis is a grotesque horror about a doctor developing a taste for human flesh. On Sony LIV.

Kothanodi while not strictly horror, the movie is based on folklore filled with disturbing content. On Sony LIV.

Mahal often called Bollywood's first horror film, a historical mystery with reincarnation. On Prime Video.

1920 is a period horror movie about a haunted house and a married couple. On Prime Video.

The House Next Door is a paranormal horror with a family battling evil spirits. On Apple TV.

9 is a sci-fi horror with a touching father-son story during a comet strike. On Prime Video.

13B: Fear Has A New Address is a low-budget horror with a unique storyline. On Prime Video.

