Top 10 most disturbing true-crime documentaries on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 10, 2024
Don't Fk with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer follows online sleuths tracking down a murderer who tortures animals. On Netflix.
Abused by My Girlfriend follows Alex's harrowing experience of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend. On YouTube.
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil focuses on the wife of notorious French serial killer Michel Fourniret. On Netflix
House of Secrets looks into the theories behind the death of 11 Delhi family members. On Netflix.
Goodnight, Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle chronicles a small-town mystery involving child abuse and murder. On Prime Video.
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes provides a chilling glimpse into the mind of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. On Netflix.
The Betrayed Girls explores the Rochdale Grooming case and the systemic abuse of over 1400 children. On YouTube.
Capturing the Killer Nurse delves into the chilling story of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen. On Netflix.
I Am That Girl aims to highlight Australia's consent issues through Saxon's trial. On Apple TV.
An Open Secret exposes Hollywood's sex abuse scandals involving child stars. On YouTube.
