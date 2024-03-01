Top 10 most entertaining Hindi movies on OTT for a fun weekend

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Munna Bhai MBBS on Prime Video will make you go ROFL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Donor on JioCinema is about sperm donor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about friends trip and various adventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots on Prime Video is about college friends and their life journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi on Netflix is a film that teaches all to love themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix is about friendship, love and dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmaji Namkeen on Prime Video will bring a smile on your faces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix will make you laugh hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyaprem Ki Katha on Prime Video is a beautiful lovestory with a strong message.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on Netflix is a perfect rom-com to enjoy on weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian controversial films that got banned in theatres now streaming on OTT

 

 Find Out More