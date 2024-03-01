Top 10 most entertaining Hindi movies on OTT for a fun weekend
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Munna Bhai MBBS on Prime Video will make you go ROFL.
Vicky Donor on JioCinema is about sperm donor.
Zindagi na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about friends trip and various adventures.
3 Idiots on Prime Video is about college friends and their life journey.
Dear Zindagi on Netflix is a film that teaches all to love themselves.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix is about friendship, love and dreams.
Sharmaji Namkeen on Prime Video will bring a smile on your faces.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix will make you laugh hard.
Satyaprem Ki Katha on Prime Video is a beautiful lovestory with a strong message.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on Netflix is a perfect rom-com to enjoy on weekend.
