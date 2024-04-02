Top 10 most entertaining Tamil movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a policeman who has to arrest a psychotic killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime video is about a man who goes missing of custody.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who kills the dominating authorities of the village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nayakan on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who struggles against a corrupt cop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pariyerum Perumal on Amazon Prime Video is about a lower-cast man falling in love with an upper-cast girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anbe Sivan on Netflix is about two men who get stuck at the airport.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
96 on Sony Liv is a sweet tale of two college mates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you hooked with its storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video stars Suriya in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay on Disney+ Hotstar is will fill your hearts with love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 family drama movies on OTT that are a must-watch for all Bollywood fans
Find Out More