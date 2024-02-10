Top 10 most expensive Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Vivek Oberoi’s Inside Edge on Prime Video is made with a budget of about 40 crores.
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, a Prime Video Original was made on a budget of 50 crores.
The thriller series, Breathe: Into the Shadows had a budget of 40 crores and is available on Prime Video.
Netflix series, Bard of Blood was also reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores
Mirzapur which will have its 3rd season coming up was made on a budget of 60 crores which is on Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar’s The End is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of 90 crores.
At the very helm of India’s most popular web series, Sacred Games is made with a budget of approximately 100 crores.
Amazon Prime Original series, Made in Heaven is also made of a similar budget of about 100 crores.
The Indian adaptation of the American web series 24, was also made on a budget of 100 crores and is on Disney+ Hotstar.
Meanwhile, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness surpasses all with a budget of a whopping 200 crores and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
