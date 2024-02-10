Top 10 most expensive Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Vivek Oberoi’s Inside Edge on Prime Video is made with a budget of about 40 crores.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, a Prime Video Original was made on a budget of 50 crores.

The thriller series, Breathe: Into the Shadows had a budget of 40 crores and is available on Prime Video.

Netflix series, Bard of Blood was also reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores

Mirzapur which will have its 3rd season coming up was made on a budget of 60 crores which is on Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar’s The End is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of 90 crores.

At the very helm of India’s most popular web series, Sacred Games is made with a budget of approximately 100 crores.

Amazon Prime Original series, Made in Heaven is also made of a similar budget of about 100 crores.

The Indian adaptation of the American web series 24, was also made on a budget of 100 crores and is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness surpasses all with a budget of a whopping 200 crores and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

