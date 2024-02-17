Top 10 most hatke and engaging Fahadh Faasil movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Malik movie of Fahadh Faasil is one of the most intense ones. It sees him as a messiah. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maheshinte Prathikaaram is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a photographer who seeks revenge from those who beat him up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayankunju on Prime Video is about a technician who is enraged with newborn baby's cry in neighbourhood. It is about casteism and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoomam is on YouTube. It has Fahadh Faasil's finest performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Njan Prakashan is on Netflix. It is about a man wanting to have all the luxuries but fate has different plans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
C U Soon on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller. It is about a missing girl in Dubai and a techie trying to find her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trance movie is a neo-noir psychological thriller starring Fahadh Faasil in the leading role. His performance will send shivers down your spine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbhalangi Nights has Fahadh Faasil as Shammi who is very protective and obsessive of his family. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joji is also on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an engineering dropout who wants to become rich and embarks on the path of crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil's best of course is Pushpa. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 sports-based K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Find Out More