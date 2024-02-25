Top 10 most heart touching movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about three friends who overcome their fears on a road trip to Spain.
Highway on Disney+Hotstar is about Veera who gets abducted by a criminal.
Dear Zindagi on Netflix is about Kaira who meets Dr Jehangir who helps her to overcome negativity in life.
Dil Chahta Hai on Netflix is about a group of friends who have different paths after college.
Anand on MX Player is about Anand who focuses on the life of a terminally ill man.
3 Idiots on Netflix is about three engineering students who become good friends.
Tamasha on Netflix is about Ved who falls in love with Tara.
Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar is a beautiful story about friendship and self-discovery.
Goodbye on Netflix is about Bhalla family who overcome the loss of their mother.
Queen on Jiocinema is about a girl who goes on her honeymoon alone when her fiancé calls off the wedding.
