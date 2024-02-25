Top 10 most heart touching movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is about three friends who overcome their fears on a road trip to Spain.

Highway on Disney+Hotstar is about Veera who gets abducted by a criminal.

Dear Zindagi on Netflix is about Kaira who meets Dr Jehangir who helps her to overcome negativity in life.

Dil Chahta Hai on Netflix is about a group of friends who have different paths after college.

Anand on MX Player is about Anand who focuses on the life of a terminally ill man.

3 Idiots on Netflix is about three engineering students who become good friends.

Tamasha on Netflix is about Ved who falls in love with Tara.

Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar is a beautiful story about friendship and self-discovery.

Goodbye on Netflix is about Bhalla family who overcome the loss of their mother.

Queen on Jiocinema is about a girl who goes on her honeymoon alone when her fiancé calls off the wedding.

