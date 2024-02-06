Top 10 most heartbreaking romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Manisha Mandal
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
The Notebook on Netflix is the most loved and endearing love story starring Ryan Gosling as Noah and Rachel McAdams as Allie. This film was released in 2004 and till date it manages to leave you with heavy heart.
Meri Pyaari Bindu on Amazon Prime is for the old school lovers as it takes you back in good old days, where love stories never get its final due.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Amazon Prime, we still wish Aman could live longer and have a happier life with Naina, but some love stories are beautiful incomplete.
Lootera on Amazon Prime. This was the time when Ranveer Singh donned to be a lover boy, this unrequited love story will make you weep.
Dil Bechara on Netflix, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film based on the Hollywood movie Fault in our stars. This film is special for several reasons.
Aashiqui 2 on Amazon Prime starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is all about incomplete love story.
P.S. I Love You on Netflix starring Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank make you realise why you should never take your loved ones for granted.
Endless love on Netflix is a beautiful love story that makes you believe in happy ending exists.
Shiddat on Hotstar starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan is all about going miles for your loved ones.
Masaan on Netflix is the most heart wrenching love story starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha.
