Top 10 most-liked theatrical Malayalam films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
As per the Ormax Media list, 2018 starring Tovino Thomas is the most-liked Malayalam film of 2023. It was India's official entry to Oscars 2024. It is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crime thriller Kannur Squad is second on the list. The film that sees Mammootty as police officer is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romancham on Disney+Hotstar is about seven friends using a Ouija board. It is a comedy drama and third on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam movie RDX has taken the fourth spot. The movie on Netflix is about three friends who excel in Martial Arts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neru on Disney+Hotstar is a courtroom drama with Mohanlal playing a lawyer. It released on December 21, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaathal – The Core on Amazon Prime Video has Mammootty playing a politician who is gay and in heterosexual marriage. It is sixth on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mammootty's another movie that was liked by all in 2023 is Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. It is about a man who wakes up believing he is someone else. The movie is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil makes an entry on the list with Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. The movie is about a man's trip to self discovery. It is an Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Garudan on Amazon Prime Video has taken the ninth spot. It is a crime thriller directed by Arun Varma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta on Netflix is about the investigation that follows post the death of an on-duty police officer. It is on the last spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT based on famous Novels
Find Out More