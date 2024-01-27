Top 10 Most-Liked theatrical Telugu films to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Ormax Media has shared the list of most-liked Telugu films of 2023. Dasara, Salaar, Hi Nanna and more are on the list.

The first spot is held by Virupaksha. It stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon. It is a horror thriller available on Netflix.

Balagam that released on March 3 is on the second spot. It is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a comedy drama with tons of emotions.

MAD Telugu movie is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a womaniser who gets married to a girl believing in true love.

Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur is a beautiful love story that will touch your hearts. The film that is on fourth spot is on Netflix.

Dasara movie is a period drama revolving around three friends. It is the 5th most-liked Telegu movie on 2023. It is on Netflix.

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya is on Aha. The story is about two childhood sweethearts and challenges they face as they enter college.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is on the seventh spot. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty's movie is on Netflix.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar released in December 2023. The movie is on eighth spot.

Comedy drama Writer Padmabhushan that has taken the ninth spot on the list is on Zee5.

Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi is on the last spot. The action thriller is on Netflix.

